Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 3 days ago AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance 03:34 SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein examines Week 6 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Broncos, and the Dolphins meet the inept Jets. He also breaks down the powerhouse matchup between the Chiefs and the Bills. Katie Johnston reports.