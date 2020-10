Rookie Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday but not before the team, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, held the winless Jets back to get...

Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the happiest march to obsolescence in NFL history The Dolphins quarterback is keeping the starter’s spot warm for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. But like so much of his career, he is doing so...

Upworthy 1 day ago