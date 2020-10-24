High-flying Leeds, Aston Villa suggest this Premier League title race could be the best one ever

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil



Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 2 days ago Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot



A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Premier League rejects Project Big Picture



The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this