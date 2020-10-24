Global  
 

High-flying Leeds, Aston Villa suggest this Premier League title race could be the best one ever

ESPN Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
With teams like Leeds, Aston Villa, and Everton storming back from their faded glory days, this could be most unpredictable Premier League race yet.
