Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Five things to note as Ramos leads Los Blancos to El Clasico victory

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The sixth game of this season’s La Liga race saw Real Madrid head to the Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season, against a Barcelona team which is currently going through a heavy transition process. Los Blancos took the lead in the eighth minute after Fede Valverde latched onto a nice through […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort for El Clasico | Oneindia News

La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort for El Clasico | Oneindia News 01:17

 FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid also known as 'El Clasico' will take place in the LaLiga 2020-21 season this Saturday, October 24. Ahead of the highly anticipated match special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations were rolled out at iconic locations around the world to symbolise an invitation to the world...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown [Video]

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown

Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:34Published
Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown [Video]

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati breaks Real Madrid legend’s El Clasico record but Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric are the heroes as Lionel Messi looks miffed

 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was the hero at the Camp Nou as his second-half penalty helped his side to a 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Los Blancos’...
talkSPORT

El Clasico: Reliant on Ramos, Benzema off the boil – can Real Madrid really dominate Barca?

 The pressure is firmly on Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid heading into Saturday’s Clasico at Barcelona. Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions just three months...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this