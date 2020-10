Frenchy's Blues Randy Arozarena playing like jesus himself as rookie they acquired via trade less than a year ago is the most Rays thing I've ever heard of 3 minutes ago

NESN Randy Arozarena has been putting his name into the MLB postseason history books in 2020. And he continued to do so… https://t.co/o8uwRON8GL 4 minutes ago

My Name Is Nobody RT @HoHighlights: Rays rookie Randy Arozarena hits his TENTH home run of the postseason. 😳🔥 (via @MLB) https://t.co/IJoyQLW6gq 6 minutes ago

Dan Wolken Rays rookie Randy Arozarena continues postseason onslaught with Game 6 home run https://t.co/CbeNirL8mx via @usatoday 7 minutes ago

Greg Auman RT @kavithadavidson: The #WorldSeries starts tonight, and the Rays are riding high on rookie sensation Randy Arozarena. Today on The Lead,… 26 minutes ago