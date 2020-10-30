IPL 2020: 'I'm enjoying new role as opener at Rajasthan Royals,' says Ben Stokes
Friday, 30 October 2020 () The monotony of being in a bio-bubble might be a concern for some but not for English all-rounder Ben Stokes who feels the isolating measure at least lets him play the sport he loves while the world battles a raging pandemic. In an interview to PTI, the world's premier all-rounder spoke about life in a bio- bubble amid the...
Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as..