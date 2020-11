Tottenham are in Bulgaria tonight for their Europa League clash against Ludogorets Razgrad. Spurs suffered a surprise defeat to Royal Antwerp last week and are...

Antwerp v Tottenham LIVE commentary and team news: ‘Flying’ Gareth Bale to start in Europa League clash Tottenham will be looking to take control of their Europa League group when they make the trip to Royal Antwerp tonight. Spurs beat LASK 3-0 in their Group J...

talkSPORT 1 week ago