West Ham v Fulham LIVE commentary and team news: London rivals faces off in the Premier League

talkSPORT Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
London rivals West Ham and Fulham face off in Satruday’s late Premier League kick-off. West Ham narrowly lost to champions Liverpool last weekend but have claimed fine results against Manchester City, Tottenham and Leicester in recent weeks. Fulham, meanwhile, finally got their first win of the season on Monday night when they saw off West […]
