Tottenham and Leicester can win Premier League this season as Liverpool’s Joe Gomez injury blow has blown title race wide open, says Jamie O’Hara

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Joe Gomez’s injury is a ‘nightmare’ for Liverpool that has blown the Premier League title race wide open, believes Jamie O’Hara. The defending champions find themselves without their two best central defenders, with Gomez reportedly set to join Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines for the rest of the season. And former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury

Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury 00:44

 England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland.

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, THE END OF THE STORM is the gripping feature-length inside story of the..

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a knee injury. Manager Gareth Southgate says that, until the results of scans are known, it is too early to speculate..

Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News reports after Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered a potentially serious injury during England training on Wednesday morning.

