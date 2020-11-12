Tottenham and Leicester can win Premier League this season as Liverpool’s Joe Gomez injury blow has blown title race wide open, says Jamie O’Hara
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Joe Gomez’s injury is a ‘nightmare’ for Liverpool that has blown the Premier League title race wide open, believes Jamie O’Hara. The defending champions find themselves without their two best central defenders, with Gomez reportedly set to join Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines for the rest of the season. And former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara […]
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a knee injury. Manager Gareth Southgate says that, until the results of scans are known, it is too early to speculate..