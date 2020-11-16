Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

De Bruyne wants Man City stay amid contract talks

SoccerNews.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne said he wants to remain at the Premier League giants as he provided an update on his contract situation. De Bruyne’s future has been the topic of discussion, with City looking to re-sign the Belgium international midfielder to a new five-year deal. The 29-year-old – who arrived from Wolfsburg […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis City Council Votes To Contract With Outside Agencies To Assist MPD [Video]

Minneapolis City Council Votes To Contract With Outside Agencies To Assist MPD

Minneapolis City Council has narrowly voted to contract with outside agencies to help the Minneapolis Police Department. WCCO 4 News - Nov. 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:39Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published