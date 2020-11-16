Report: Suns finalizing deal for Chris Paul, sending Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio to OKC

Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED



The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:28 Published 5 days ago