Report: Suns finalizing deal for Chris Paul, sending Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio to OKC

azcentral.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
ESPN is reporting Chris Paul is coming to Phoenix as the Suns are trading Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and 2022 first-round pick.
 
