Roy Jones Jr admits he’s contemplated dying in Mike Tyson fight – says he would ‘die a happy man’ if that happened in exhibition

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Roy Jones Jr revealed he has considered the possibility of dying in his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. The 51-year-old is due to face off against his 54-year-old rival on November 28 in an exhibition bout consisting of eight, two-minute rounds. To promote the event, Jones Jr appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast for an […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson returns to the ring 00:18

 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

