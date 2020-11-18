Roy Jones Jr admits he’s contemplated dying in Mike Tyson fight – says he would ‘die a happy man’ if that happened in exhibition

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut



Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:55 Published 4 days ago Should the NFL consider a bubble system for the playoffs?



USA Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks own the NFL's fight against COVID-19 with NFL writers Mike Jones and Jarrett Bell. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources How hard does Mike Tyson hit? Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and more reveal what it’s like to take a punch from boxing’s comeback ‘kid’ When Mike Tyson hung up his gloves in 2005, it looked as though nobody would have to feel his raw power ever again. However, 15 years later, the man recognised...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



