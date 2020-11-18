Roy Jones Jr admits he’s contemplated dying in Mike Tyson fight – says he would ‘die a happy man’ if that happened in exhibition
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Roy Jones Jr revealed he has considered the possibility of dying in his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. The 51-year-old is due to face off against his 54-year-old rival on November 28 in an exhibition bout consisting of eight, two-minute rounds. To promote the event, Jones Jr appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast for an […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..