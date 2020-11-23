Global  
 

'Family man' David Warner says life in bio-bubble is tough, targets next two T20 World Cups

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Australian opener David Warner on Monday admitted that playing cricket while living inside bio-bubbles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on his family life, and said his primary target now is to represent his country in the next two T20 World Cups. Accepting that the last six months were pretty tough for an...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93

David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93 00:32

 Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has died at the age of 93. Dinkins holds the distinction of being the city's first African American mayor. According to CNN, Dinkins served as the 106th mayor of New York City from 1990 to 1993. He was born in 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey, and graduated from...

