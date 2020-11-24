Global  
 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes gives up chance of first-half Champions League hat-trick to hand Marcus Rashford penalty instead

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
“I don’t care if the goal is given to me or to Marcus [Rashford]. All I care about is winning and the victory. I am happy with the way I played today.” Bruno Fernandes’ words last month after notching a brace and an assist in a 3-1 win at Everton. As Rashford didn’t really touch […]
