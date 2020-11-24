Bruno Fernandes shows he’s more than just a penalty taker with screamer to put Manchester United ahead against Istanbul Basaksehir in Champions League
Bruno Fernandes was supposed to be just a glorified penalty taker… remember. Yes the Manchester United midfielder has scored plenty from the spot for the club since he joined but he showed he’s capable of doing just about anything. Fernandes scored an absolute screamer from outside the box seven minutes into the Red Devils’ Champions […]
