Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton takes 98th career pole after record lap at Bahrain Grand Prix

Zee News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole with a record lap of 1 min and 27.264 seconds at the qualifying session on Saturday. The pole was Hamilton's tenth of the season.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

