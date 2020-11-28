Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton takes 98th career pole after record lap at Bahrain Grand Prix
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole with a record lap of 1 min and 27.264 seconds at the qualifying session on Saturday. The pole was Hamilton's tenth of the season.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole with a record lap of 1 min and 27.264 seconds at the qualifying session on Saturday. The pole was Hamilton's tenth of the season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources