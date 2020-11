Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona



Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 2 hours ago

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna



Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he hopes Lionel Messi is well rested and ready ahead of Osasuna clash. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:36 Published 1 day ago