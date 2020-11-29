Formula 1, WATCH: Bahrain GP halted as Romain Grosjean's car goes up in flames after crash
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Team Haas driver, Romain Grosjean, crashed through the safety barrier on the opening lap of the Bahrain GP, bringing the race to a halt. The driver is in a stable condition and has suffered minor burns along with a suspected broken rib.
