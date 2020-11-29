Global  
 

Formula 1, WATCH: Bahrain GP halted as Romain Grosjean's car goes up in flames after crash

Zee News Sunday, 29 November 2020
Team Haas driver, Romain Grosjean, crashed through the safety barrier on the opening lap of the Bahrain GP, bringing the race to a halt. The driver is in a stable condition and has suffered minor burns along with a suspected broken rib.
