Fulham boss Scott Parker on his team honoring the memory of Papa Bouba Diop (Video)

Monday, 30 November 2020
Papa Bouba Diop, a legend of Senegal, passed away on Sunday at the age of just 42. The retired midfielder spent three years at Fulham, making 84 appearances for the club in all competitions. 🗣 "The kit boys have brought his international shirt here in remembrance to him" Scott Parker pays tribute to former Fulham […]
News video: Harry: Everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop

Harry: Everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop 01:36

 Former Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp says everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop and he was a key part of their FA Cup winning team.

