Aston Villa v Newcastle United postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak within Magpies squad Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Aston Villa’s clash with Newcastle United has become the first Premier League match this season to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within one of the teams. Newcastle say there are “several” players and staff members self-isolating after returning positive tests in recent days. The club’s training ground has been closed in an effort […] 👓 View full article

