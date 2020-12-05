Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch north London derby, plus team news as Spurs fans return for Premier League clash

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
All eyes will be on north London this Sunday as Tottenham welcome arch-rivals Arsenal for this season’s first instalment of the famous derby. The two sides enter the clash heading in markedly different directions, with Tottenham top of the league before the weekend’s action and the Gunners languishing in 14th. Spurs have to be considered […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves 01:14

 An in-depth look at the stats as Liverpool and Wolves prepare for theirPremier League clash.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal

Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Gary Neville Podcast: Fans in stadiums, that Pogba goal and Jose’s ‘little ponies’ [Video]

Gary Neville Podcast: Fans in stadiums, that Pogba goal and Jose’s ‘little ponies’

Gary Neville joins Martin Tyler after the north London derby to discuss all the latest news from the Premier League, including what it's like having fans back in stadiums, that Paul Pogba goal at..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 21:16Published
Mourinho: We looked solid [Video]

Mourinho: We looked solid

Jose Mourinho praised his Tottenham side for how solid they looked defensively against Arsenal in the 2-0 North London derby win in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho has insane record against Arsenal and can match 65-year Tottenham achievement with another win, as Harry Kane also chases north London derby goal record

 Arsenal travel to Tottenham on Sunday in what is the most mouth-watering Premier League clash of the weekend. The north London derby never disappoints and with...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Tottenham vs Arsenal team news: Harry Kane in race to be fit for Jose Mourinho’s side, Thomas Partey unlikely to feature for Gunners

 It’s the first North London derby of the season on Sunday with fans set to be welcomed back to the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs go into this...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Tottenham v Arsenal

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in Sunday’s crunch north London derby clash in the Premier League. Spurs have...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london