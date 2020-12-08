Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: Jurgen Klopp gets goosebumps as Liverpool win to top table

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
EPL: Jurgen Klopp gets goosebumps as Liverpool win to top tableLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had goosebumps as fans returned to Anfield on Sunday, roaring the EPL champions on to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wolves.

The Reds have not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in June. But they made up...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool 01:33

 Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Klopp declares Chelsea favourites for Premier League title

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has singled out Chelsea as the favourites to win the Premier League title due to the “unbelievable” depth of Frank Lampard’s...
SoccerNews.com