EPL: Jurgen Klopp gets goosebumps as Liverpool win to top table
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had goosebumps as fans returned to Anfield on Sunday, roaring the EPL champions on to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wolves.
The Reds have not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in June. But they made up...
