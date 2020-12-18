Global  
 

Mourinho reveals what he said to Klopp after Liverpool FC's 2-1 win over Tottenham

Friday, 18 December 2020
Jose Mourinho has revealed that he told Jurgen Klopp “the best team lost” after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night. Spurs travelled to the defending Premier League champions sitting at the top of the table ahead of Liverpool FC on goal difference following an 11-game unbeaten run. However, Liverpool […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference 01:12

 Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

