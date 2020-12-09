Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev predictions: Tyson Fury, David Haye, Dillian Whyte and more give their opinions on heavyweight title fight

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua is a big favourite to overcome Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night, but the champion must not overlook his mandatory challenger. The unified heavyweight king is seen to be one fight away from the undisputed clash with Tyson Fury and cannot afford to slip up. Joshua, whose last fight was in December 2019, knows […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club' [Video]

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh - the brains behind Mike Tyson's recent comeback fight - to launch a new boxing league, The Fight Club.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published
Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next [Video]

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev date: UK start time, full undercard, PPV and live stream info and Tale of the Tape for heavyweight title clash

 Anthony Joshua is set to face Kubrat Pulev later this month in a blockbuster heavyweight clash to end 2020. The Brit superstar was set to face his IBF mandatory...
talkSPORT

Tyson Fury next fight: Bob Arum insists Gypsy King WILL face Anthony Joshua next if he beats Kubrat Pulev – despite Deontay Wilder’s claims

 Tyson Fury is still on to fight Anthony Joshua next instead of facing Deontay Wilder for a third time, according to Bob Arum. Fury insists the rematch clause...
talkSPORT

Eddie Hearn predicts Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight with AJ to put in ‘great performance’ and KO heavyweight rival

 Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday when he takes on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev with all his world titles on the line. The WBO, WBA (super),...
talkSPORT