Mourinho wins Premier League Manager of the Month – ´It´s not about me, it´s about the team´
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho insists his Premier League Manager of the Month award is a team prize, not an individual one. Mourinho took the honour for November after Tottenham won three of their four league games, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Spurs returned to winning ways by beating Arsenal in the north London derby and […]
Jose Mourinho insists his Premier League Manager of the Month award is a team prize, not an individual one. Mourinho took the honour for November after Tottenham won three of their four league games, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Spurs returned to winning ways by beating Arsenal in the north London derby and […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources