Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho wins Premier League Manager of the Month – ´It´s not about me, it´s about the team´

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho insists his Premier League Manager of the Month award is a team prize, not an individual one. Mourinho took the honour for November after Tottenham won three of their four league games, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Spurs returned to winning ways by beating Arsenal in the north London derby and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Award belongs to team and coaching staff'

'Award belongs to team and coaching staff' 00:35

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says being named Premier League Manager of the Month for November is an award for 'the team' and 'the coaching staff'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho confirms he's the Premier League manager of the month for November

Jose Mourinho confirms he's the Premier League manager of the month for November The Tottenham Hotspur head coach has guided the team to the top of the Premier League table following three wins and a draw during the month of November
Football.london