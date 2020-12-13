Tony Bellew explains how Anthony Joshua dismantled Kubrat Pulev and reveals he’s getting better ahead of possible Tyson Fury fight
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Tony Bellew hailed the improvements made by Anthony Joshua as he retained his heavyweight belts. Despite being out of the ring for a year, Joshua showed he is primed for a huge 2021 with a ninth round knock out of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. AJ knocked the challenger down twice in the third round […]
