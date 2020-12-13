Global  
 

Tony Bellew explains how Anthony Joshua dismantled Kubrat Pulev and reveals he’s getting better ahead of possible Tyson Fury fight

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Tony Bellew hailed the improvements made by Anthony Joshua as he retained his heavyweight belts. Despite being out of the ring for a year, Joshua showed he is primed for a huge 2021 with a ninth round knock out of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. AJ knocked the challenger down twice in the third round […]
News video: Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight 01:01

 Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to be pulled apart by security, withplenty of words exchanged between the champion and IBF mandatory...

