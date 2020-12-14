Champions League draw LIVE: Updates as Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City discover last-16 opponents
Monday, 14 December 2020 () The Champions League last-16 draw will be held today as Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City discover their opponents. Champions League draw The last 16 draw ceremony will take place on today (Monday, December 14) and will get under way at 11am UK time Seeded as group winner: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid Unseeded […]