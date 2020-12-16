IND vs AUS Adelaide Test: We have plans for Virat Kohli, says Tim Paine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli



On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli



Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test



RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:39 Published on November 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Fine balance': Australians warned about unsettling ruthless Kohli Tim Paine's team opted to give Virat Kohli the silent treatment two years ago, so how they handle the Indian master in the first Test in Adelaide will be a...

The Age 2 days ago



