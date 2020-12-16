Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS Adelaide Test: We have plans for Virat Kohli, says Tim Paine

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Virat Kohli, who will be available only for the first Test of the four-match Test series which begins Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, does not worry Australia skipper Tim Paine who says his team has a few plans up its sleeve to counter the India captain.

Paine also said that the Australian team won't hold back, and will be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli [Video]

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test [Video]

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

'Fine balance': Australians warned about unsettling ruthless Kohli

 Tim Paine's team opted to give Virat Kohli the silent treatment two years ago, so how they handle the Indian master in the first Test in Adelaide will be a...
The Age