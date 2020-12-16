Global  
 

Sam Allardyce to West Brom: The Survival Specialist’s Premier League record and how he has fared with West Ham, Everton and other clubs

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce is set to land his EIGHTH Premier League manager job. The 66-year-old is understood to be heading to the Hawthorns to take over from Slaven Bilic who was sacked from his role at West Brom. Allardyce had been due to co-host talkSPORT’s Drivetime show alongside Adrian Durham on Wednesday, but pulled out amid […]
 West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

