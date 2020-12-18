Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adelaide Test Day 1: Virat Kohli's classy knock marred by run out mix up with Ajinkya Rahane

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Nathan Lyon had resorted to his last option. Virat Kohli had negotiated Lyon comfortably for the 47 balls he bowled to the Indian skipper. Kohli had scored 23 comfortable runs against Lyon, which prompted the off-spinner to try his luck by bowling around the wicket. India were starting to gain control of the match at 185-3. But...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:57Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Adelaide Test: Australia take Day 1 honours as India reduced to 233/6

 Australia bounced back on the first day of the first Test against India on Thursday by picking three late wickets, including those of captain Virat Kohli (74),...
Mid-Day

IND vs AUS: 'Bad feeling to run Virat Kohli out when he's batting in such great fashion,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

 As Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia came to an end, the visitors had posted 233/6 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The score could have been...
DNA

News24.com | Kohli's comical run out halts India's progress in Adelaide

 Ajinkya Rahane ran out his captain Virat Kohli after a horror mix-up, sparking a mini collapse to gift Australia an advantage over India after an intense opening...
News24