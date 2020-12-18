Adelaide Test: Jasprit Bumrah scalps two after India all out for 244 at end of session 1 Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Friday scalped two Australian wickets to keep India in the game after the visitors got bundled out cheaply in their first innings on the second day of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.



At the end of first session, Australia were 35/2 and trailed by 209 runs in reply to India's 244.... 👓 View full article

