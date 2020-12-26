How Liverpool’s awkward ‘celebration’ of draw to West Brom helped make Anfield a fortress and the Reds Premier League and Champions League winners

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Allardyce: West Brom as difficult a job as I've ever had



Sam Allardyce described his task of keeping West Brom in the Premier League as 'as difficult a job as I've ever had'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago ‘Premier League as competitive as ever’



West Ham manager David Moyes believes the Premier League is as competitive as it has ever been, insisting there is not much to separate the teams this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham



Chelsea host West Ham on Monday evening in what is set to be a tense Londonderby. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Brom Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a resounding 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday night. The defending Premier League...

The Sport Review 1 day ago



