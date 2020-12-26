Global  
 

How Liverpool’s awkward ‘celebration’ of draw to West Brom helped make Anfield a fortress and the Reds Premier League and Champions League winners

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Liverpool vs West Brom is a run of the mill Premier League fixture, but perhaps it was one of the most significant in the Reds’ recent history. Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to make light work of the struggling Baggies on Sunday but there was a time where this wasn’t a foregone conclusion. Cast your […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom 01:03

 An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

