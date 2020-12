Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a comeback victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Vikings' Dalvin Cook Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month Dalvin Cook has won his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month award, the Vikings announced Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Makes Pro Bowl Again, Rookie WR Justin Jefferson Also Selected Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook and standout rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson have both been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl. Katie Johnston reports.

Source -- Dalvin Cook out for Minnesota Vikings' season finale vs. Detroit Lions after father's death Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Lions because of the death of his father, a league source told ESPN.

Upworthy 5 hours ago





Cook to miss Vikings season finale vs. Lions due to death of father Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, due to the death of his father.

FOX Sports 3 hours ago