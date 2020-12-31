Global  
 

Melbourne Test: Shubman Gill looked settled on debut, feels Pat Cummins

Mid-Day Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Opener Shubman Gill is a calm character and looked quite settled in the first Test, said Australia Test vice-captain Pat Cummins, who is also the India youngster's teammate at the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Gill scored 45 (65 balls) and an unbeaten 35 (36 balls) in the first Test as he played...
