Gerry Marsden, iconic singer of Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, dies aged 78

talkSPORT

Published

Gerry Marsden, the iconic voice behind Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, has died at the age of 78. The singer with Gerry and the Pacemakers, who completed sell-out tours around the world, passed away following a short illness and the Reds paid tribute on Twitter. Originally a showtune in musical Carousel, Marsden and his […]

