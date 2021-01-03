Gerry Marsden, the iconic voice behind Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, has died at the age of 78. The singer with Gerry and the Pacemakers, who completed sell-out tours around the world, passed away following a short illness and the Reds paid tribute on Twitter. Originally a showtune in musical Carousel, Marsden and his […]Full Article
Gerry Marsden, iconic singer of Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, dies aged 78
The club, who adopted the Gerry And The Pacemakers hit as a football anthem, paid tribute to the legend on social media today.
Gerry And The Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden - whose hits included You'll Never Walk Alone - has died aged 78.
The You’ll Never Walk Alone singer passed away after suffering an infection in his heart.
