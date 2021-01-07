LeBron James Looking to Buy WNBA's Dream from Kelly Loeffler

After Kelly Loeffler, the Senator who is also a shareholder of WNBA's Atlanta Dream lost her United States Senate race in Georgia, LeBron James shared that he is looking forward to forming an ownership group for the basketball franchise despite no indications yet of selling from Loeffler.

