IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill's father says 'century would have been good'; Virender Sehwag reacts

Shubman Gill drew praises from his teammates, coach Ravi Shastri, and India cricket legends after his brilliant 91-run inning against Australia on Day 5 of the final Test. The 21-year-old laid the foundation for India's epic run-chase as he added a solid 114-run stand with senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for the second-wicket. However, one person who was not pleased with Gill's effort was his father.