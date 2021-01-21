Cleveland Cavaliers 147-135 Brooklyn Nets: Nets' 'Big Three' outshone by Cavs' Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers 147-135 Brooklyn Nets: Nets' 'Big Three' outshone by Cavs' Collin Sexton

The Brooklyn Nets - featuring James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - suffer a 147-135 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

