Cleveland Cavaliers 147-135 Brooklyn Nets: Nets' 'Big Three' outshone by Cavs' Collin Sexton
Published
The Brooklyn Nets - featuring James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - suffer a 147-135 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers.Full Article
Published
The Brooklyn Nets - featuring James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - suffer a 147-135 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers.Full Article
The Brooklyn Nets’ first game with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden all playing together didn’t go as well as..