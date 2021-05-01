Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea star Kai Havertz has given him selection headache for Real Madrid Champions League semi-final clash after scoring two goals against Fulham
Thomas Tuchel says Kai Havertz has given him a selection headache ahead of Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Real Madrid. The Germany midfielder scored twice with two clinical finishes in the Blues' 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Havertz was a 66th-minute substitute in a 1-1 first leg draw with Real Madrid