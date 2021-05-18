Tottenham legend says Harry Kane WILL leave this summer and is likely to join Premier League rivals as he chases Alan Shearer’s goal record
Published
Harry Kane WILL leave Tottenham this summer and will look to join a Premier League rival as he chases down Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record. That’s according to Spurs legend Clive Allen, who disagreed with the club’s stadium announcer Paul Coyte live on talkSPORT 2 on Tuesday morning and insisted the striker will definitely move […]Full Article