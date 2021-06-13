Euro 2020: Football world lauds 'hero' Simon Kjaer after Christian Eriksen collapse

Euro 2020: Football world lauds 'hero' Simon Kjaer after Christian Eriksen collapse

New Zealand Herald

Published

The football community has heaped praise on Denmark captain Simon Kjaer following his heroic actions during Christian Eriksen's health scare on Sunday morning AEST.Late in the first half Denmark's tournament opener against Finland,...

Full Article