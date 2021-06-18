Jose Mourinho wants Scotland to play Manchester United star Scott McTominay in defence and give full debut to Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour in Euro 2020 clash with England
Jose Mourinho believes Scotland should play Scott McTominay in defence tonight to counter England’s pace. And the Special One has called for Steve Clarke to hand Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour his first start against the Three Lions in the mammoth Euro 2020 clash. Gilmour has won two senior caps for Scotland, but both have come […]Full Article