Jose Mourinho says Jack Grealish ‘doesn’t hide’ and should play as number ten for England tonight with Jude Bellingham in midfield as he backs Harry Kane after difficult start to Euro 2020
Jose Mourinho would start Jack Grealish in a number ten role behind Harry Kane tonight – and bring Jude Bellingham into the England XI. The Three Lions have been widely criticised following a disappointing showing against Scotland last Friday, where the Tartan Army arguably had the better of the chances in the Group D stalemate […]Full Article