Wimbledon tennis: British teen Emma Raducanu told to 'toughen up' after scary exit

Wimbledon tennis: British teen Emma Raducanu told to 'toughen up' after scary exit

New Zealand Herald

Published

A storm has erupted as sports star rush to defend Emma Raducanu after her frightening withdrawal from Wimbledon on Tuesday.The 18-year-old sensation retired for medical reasons from her round of 16 clash against Australian Ajla...

Full Article