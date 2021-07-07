Lightning try to clinch Stanley Cup at home: What to know about Game 5 vs. Canadiens
The Tampa Bay Lightning lost their first opportunity to clinch Stanley Cup title against the Montreal Canadiens. They'll try again in Game 5 at home.
The Lightning dominated, but the Canadiens killed a crucial late penalty and were rewarded with an extension of the series.