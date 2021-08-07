Torres wins first-ever karate medal for U.S.
Ryo Kiyuna of Japan won the gold medal in men's kata at the Tokyo Olympics, while Ariel Torres won bronze for the United States' first-ever medal in the sport.Full Article
For karateka Ariel Torres, the first American to win an Olympic medal in karate, the road to Tokyo started with a call, worn..