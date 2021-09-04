US Open: Naomi Osaka to take break after title defence ended by teenager Leylah Fernandez
Published
Naomi Osaka says she will take another break from tennis after her US Open title defence ended in the third round.Full Article
Published
Naomi Osaka says she will take another break from tennis after her US Open title defence ended in the third round.Full Article
Naomi Osaka looked over toward her agent and said she wanted to tell the world what the two of them had discussed privately after..
Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence is over as she falls in the third round to a stunning performance by Canadian teenager Leylah..