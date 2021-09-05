Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix in front of incredible sea of orange as he retakes lead from second-placed Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship
Published
Max Verstappen has retaken the lead in the Formula Drivers’ Championship, beating Lewis Hamilton at his home Dutch GP in front of one of the most passionate crowds the sport has ever seen. The Netherlands hasn’t hosted a race since 1985, with anticipation only building after Zandvoort’s return to the calendar last year was curtailed […]Full Article