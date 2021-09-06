Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort date: UK start time, live stream, full undercard and how to watch fight as The Real Deal replaces Oscar De La Hoya and returns to the ring after a decade to fight UFC knockout artist
Published
The headline fight between boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is just days away after change in card. Triller’s Fight Club returns for a card of intriguing and tantalising match-ups with The Real Deal up against The Phenom. Holyfield who is now 58 years old holds a […]Full Article