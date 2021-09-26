Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua was WINNING Oleksandr Usyk fight on the judges’ scorecards after eight rounds – with Howard Foster giving Brit first two rounds
Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua was officially beating Oleksandr Usyk until the championship rounds. Hearn, who was privy to the official scorecards on the night, watched his man relinquish his world heavyweight titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. It was a virtually punch-perfect performance from Usyk, who replicated Evander Holyfield and […]